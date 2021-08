This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee High School became a temporary vaccine clinic on Saturday where students and community members could come to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The clinic was offering both the newly FDA approved Pfizer vaccine as well as the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to those age 12 and up.

This is not the first time that Sullivan County has held clinics at schools. They also set up a clinic at Dobyns Bennett High school.