Sullivan County first responders given free meal as part of local appreciation day

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJLH) – First responders in Sullivan County and Bristol, Virginia were able to get a free meal today as part of a local First Responders Appreciation Day.

The first responders came out to Camp Placid in Blountville to receive a free meal.

Event organizers also delivered meals to those who weren’t able to come to the event.

They plan on going out to over 20 different department locations.

Event organizer Ernie Cox says this is just his way of saying thank you.

“It’s my way of reaching out and saying ‘when you’re a part of this family, you’re a part of mine,'” Cox said. “Let’s do this, and there’s not one volunteer, not one paid firefighter, not one paid police officer that if they reached out for help from one of these other departments everyone of them would be there, and it’s our way of saying thank you.”

Bare Bones BBQ and Kroger helped to sponsor the event.