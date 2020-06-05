Sullivan County EMS breaks ground on new facility

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- County and city officials broke ground on a new Sullivan County EMS station Friday morning.

In coordination with the City of Kingsport BMA, the Sullivan County Commission and the Bristol City Council, Sullivan County Emergency Management Services can now construct a new facility on Gibson Mill Road near Stone Drive in Kingsport.

Sullivan Co. EMS had a ground breaking for their new location in Kingsport. The location is dedicated to former paramedic Godsey who was lost in a Carter County flood.

The new station is dedicated to former paramedic Godsey.

Junior Godsey lost his life in a Carter County flood back in 1998.

The new station will be named after him and will have a training center for new EMS employees.

Both Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull and Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable were in attendance, along with family members of Junior Godsey.

It is the first of three new stations to be built in the county to help provide better and faster emergency services.

“When I retired 10 years ago, we were running about 18,000 calls a year. Now, they are running over 30,000 calls a year now. So they’re extremely busy, but this is better position. It’s going to be removing vehicles where they are stacked up on top of each other and strategically put them in better locations,” said Sullivan County Commissioner Mark Vance.