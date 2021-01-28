Sullivan County director of schools to retire

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. David Cox has announced that he will retire as Sullivan County’s director of schools at the end of June.

Cox made the announcement during a school board meeting Thursday night.

“I am deeply grateful for the opportunities that I’ve been given to serve in my life’s calling of public education in all the capacities that have been afforded to me,” Cox said. “And I’m particularly grateful to the Sullivan County Board of Education for inviting me to serve as your director of schools since 2019.”

The director of schools said his decision to retire was due to “personal family reasons,” but also said the ongoing pandemic, which has greatly impacted school systems, was a factor.

“It would be disingenuous of me to say that the COVID-19 pandemic was not a factor in my decision,” Cox added. “COVID has impacted every aspect of everyone’s life.”

Cox was named director of schools in 2019 after the previous director, Evelyn Rafalowski, announced her retirement.