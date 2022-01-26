Sullivan County deputy released from hospital after shooting

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County deputy who was seriously injured in a shooting last week has been released from the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy was shot on Riley Hollow Road, off Hickory Tree Road, last Friday morning.

The man accused of shooting him, Alan Coulter, remains hospitalized after he was found unresponsive in his jail cell Monday evening. He is facing several charges, including two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

At the request of the sheriff’s office, News Channel 11 is not publishing the deputy’s name at this time.