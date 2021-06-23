Sullivan County deputies find drugs, paraphernalia after brief pursuit

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Appalachia woman was arrested after deputies say they found drugs and drug paraphernalia following a brief pursuit early Wednesday morning.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says deputies attempted a traffic stop on a car traveling on Interstate 26 around 1:23 a.m., but after the female driver failed to stop, a short pursuit ensued.

The driver, identified as Bridgette Joan Bledsoe, 25 of Appalachia, Virginia, was taken into custody.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies searched the vehicle of found 2,869 grams of methamphetamine, 141 grams of heroin, 48 pills believed to be MDMA, five grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and $895 in cash.

Investigators say the drugs seized have a street value of $194,000.

Bledsoe is facing drug charges plus charges of evading arrest and driving on a suspended or revoked license. The sheriff’s office says she also has active warrants out of Scott County, Virginia.