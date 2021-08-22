Sullivan County Democratic Party to host ‘March On for Voting Rights’

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)– This week will mark the 58th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s March on Washington.

Around the nation, a number of marches will be taking place in honor of the anniversary. Those marching will be speaking out against voting restrictions currently being seen in states across the United States.

Here at home, a local ‘March for Voting Rights’ will be hosted by The Sullivan County Democratic Party.

The march is set to kick off at 10:30 a.m. on August 28 at the well-known Bristol Sign in downtown Bristol, according to a release from The Sullivan County Democratic Party.

“Our vote is what makes us a democracy,” said Susan Whitlow, chair of the SCDP. “If it becomes OK to change the rules because one party doesn’t like the results of an election, then our democracy is over, pure and simple. We must do all we can to make sure that doesn’t happen.”