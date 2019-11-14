Sullivan County corrections deputy resigns following domestic assault arrest

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy was arrested this week after two separate incidents of reported domestic assault.

According to authorities, Joseph Tomes, 29, was charged with two counts of domestic assault.

Investigators said the first incident reportedly occurred on October 31st and the second on November 13th.

In a news release, officials said Tomes resigned from his employment with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office following his arrest.

Tomes had been with the department since December 2018.

That news release also said, “As with any position of public trust, employees in law enforcement are held to a higher standard. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office takes matters such as this seriously and responds appropriately when such accusations are made.”

Tomes’s bond was set at $2,000. He is due in court on November 20th.