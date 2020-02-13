Sullivan County constables indicted on assault, misconduct charges

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Sullivan County constables are facing assault and misconduct charges.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a grand jury has indicted constables Ralph T. King and Marshall Harrison Buckner.

TBI investigators determined that King and Buckner assaulted an employee at a Kingsport business while executing a Writ of Possession on February 1, 2019.

A Sullivan County grand jury returned indictments last month charging the two constables with one count of assault and two counts of official misconduct.

King and Buckner were arraigned Thursday on those charges in criminal court.

According to the Sullivan County Election Commission, both are constables in District 11, which covers a large part of Kingsport. Their terms expire in 2020 and both have filed petitions to run as independents. Independent constable candidates will appear on ballots in the August 6 election.