Sullivan County constable turns himself in after being indicted on forgery, misconduct charges

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Sullivan County constable turned himself over to authorities Friday evening as he faced several charges including misconduct and forgery.

According to court documents, Larry H. Mullenix was indicted by a grand jury on the following charges:

2 counts of official misconduct

2 counts of forgery of $1,000 or less

2 counts of destruction and tampering with governmental records

1 count of theft of $1,000 or less.

According to a report from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Mullenix was arrested Friday, August 9 in the lobby of the sheriff’s office.

Mullenix was taken to Sullivan County Jail.

According to the Sullivan County website, Mullenix is a constable for District 8 and his term expires in 2020.