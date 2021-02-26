Sullivan County commissioners to meet Thursday on West Ridge access driveway

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County commissioners will meet next week to consider a school board proposal to build an access driveway to the new West Ridge High School.

A called session of the county commission will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Commissioners will discuss approving the school board’s plan to build an access driveway that would connect the new high school to Henry Harr Road.

Thursday’s called meeting will be live-streamed. A link to the live stream will be posted on the county’s website.

Last week, commissioners authorized the highway department to make improvements to Lynn Road, which runs in front of the school.

West Ridge will open this fall with an expected enrollment of 1,700 students.