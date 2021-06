RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)-On July 1, Virginians ages 21 and older can legally possess small amounts of marijuana but you can still lose your job for using it recreationally depending on your employer's drug policy.

While new employment protections for certain medical cannabis users are taking effect this week, some fear they are too vague to keep people out of court. Still, advocates hope the policy shift will build momentum towards more sweeping protections.