Sullivan County Commissioners discuss new resolution to crack down on animal cruelty

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new resolution could mean new rules and regulations for Sullivan County pet owners.

Director of The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County Brandi Perkey said she hopes the resolution could give the shelter power to do more.

“I do want to see some improvement on housing for animals,” Perkey said. “If they’re going to be outside, making sure they have adequate food and shelter and water and that kind of thing.”

Commissioner Mark Vance is the sponsor of the resolution and said the ultimate goal is to prevent animal cruelty.

“If you have your animals, and you love your animals and you take care of your animals, you’ll never hear anything from it,” Vance said. “But if you’re abusing and you’re inhumane to animals in Sullivan County, we’re going to enforce it.”

If passed, the resolution could require unattended dogs to be fenced instead of chained and animals that pass through the animal shelter to be registered.

It also may prohibit animals from running unattended on public property, to name just a few of the points in the current document.

Co-sponsor and Commissioner John Gardner said previously there was a similar resolution in 2012 but with only a narrow focus.

“It was just barking dogs so that was just a very centralized resolution, whereas this one has the function of detecting and preventing animal cruelty,” Gardner said.

Gardner said previously when a call about an animal was made, it fell on the caller to press charges, but this would give law enforcement more power to step in.

“When a call is made and law enforcement shows up, they then have the authority to assess the situation, possibly bring legal charges against someone for animal cruelty and neglect,” Gardner said.

Those working on the resolution said it’s not concrete yet, and they’re still working through the document. Vance and Gardner met with the county attorney and animal shelter officials Wednesday afternoon to review.

Next, it will be put to a vote by Sullivan County commissioners, and Vance hopes for that to take place in February.