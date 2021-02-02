Sullivan County Commissioners deny construction of alternate route to West Ridge High School

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County officials voted against launching the construction of an access road to West Ridge High School at a special called meeting Tuesday night.

The Sullivan County Board of Commissioners opted against purchasing the land that would’ve served as the second access road for the new West Ridge High School, which is the consolidation of Sullivan North, Sullivan South and Sullivan Central high schools.

Two voted yes; 15 voted no; six were absent; one abstained from the vote.

Concerns arose regarding the cost of the road, which would’ve totaled up to $6 million and included the Sullivan County Board of Education’s purchase of the land along with the right-of-way.

The options had included either a paved access route from Jericho Road to the high school around the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee or an access gravel driveway from Henry Harr as an alternate route.

On Jan. 25, the board of education unanimously voted to purchase the 8-acre land near the school and begin collaborating with the county purchasing agent to prepare a bid.

As the Sullivan County Board of Commissioners denied this proposal Tuesday night, it is unclear regarding the possibility of any alternative routes to the school.

West Ridge High School will enroll an expected 1,700 students and launches the 2021-2022 school year in August.