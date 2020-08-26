Sullivan County commissioner, constable found guilty of perjury, fined $80

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sullivan County commissioner and constable was found guilty of two counts of perjury and ordered to pay $80 on Tuesday.

Doug Woods was indicted by a grand jury and arrested by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in 2019.

The sheriff’s office said the indictment and arrest came after an investigation into Woods’ service of civil process and paperwork.

Woods was found guilty on both perjury counts Tuesday and ordered to pay $40 per count.

He was re-elected as constable in the Aug. 6 election.