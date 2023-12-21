BLOUNTVILLE Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County commissioners approved a resolution asking state lawmakers to establish a means for nullifying unconstitutional federal laws.

During the board’s regular meeting Thursday night, the resolution was approved in a 22–0 vote with two members absent.

It urges the General Assembly to “enact law to facilitate nullification of certain federal action and federal overreach to uphold state sovereignty.”

The resolution specifically points to legislation filed earlier this year by Rep. Bud Hulsey (R-Kingsport) that would establish five ways for the state to nullify laws deemed unconstitutional. The bill ultimately failed in the Senate.

Rep. Bud Hulsey (R-Kingsport)

Hulsey was at the commission meeting and spoke to commissioners about nullification and his bill.

“This is a complete state issue and it deals with the problem of what does a state do when the federal government acts unconstitutionally and it’s an onerous thing to their people,” Hulsey said.

The Kingsport Republican believes other state lawmakers were reluctant to support his bill over fears of losing federal funding.

“I’m not so sure the federal government can do that, you know, selectively punish you with funds because you didn’t do something or because you bucked against what they did,” Hulsey said.

The resolution’s sponsor, Commissioner Jessica Means, clarified that Hulsey did not approach the commission asking to pass the resolution.

“No, Mr. Hulsey did not do that,” Means said. “I happened to be in a Constitution class and happened to realize that he was the one who ran that and that’s how that happened.”

A copy of the resolution will be sent to the governor, speaker of the House, lieutenant governor, and state lawmakers who represent Sullivan County.

The General Assembly will reconvene on Jan. 9.