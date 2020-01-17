Sullivan County Commission urges MLB to continue Appalachian League

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County leaders are showing support for local minor league baseball teams.

The county commission unanimously approved a resolution urging Major League Baseball to reconsider a plan that would eliminate up to 42 MiLB teams, including teams in the Appalachian League.

Five of the league’s 10 teams are based in the Tri-Cities region: the Bristol Pirates, Elizabethton Twins, Greeneville Reds, Johnson City Cardinals, and Kingsport Mets.

The resolution states that Appy League teams provide entertainment, employment, and economic activity in our region at an estimated value of $749,000 annually.