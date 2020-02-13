1  of  12
Sullivan County Commission to vote on resolution allowing liquor by the drink Thursday night

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) Sullivan County leaders are expected to meet on a resolution that would let voters choose whether to allow liquor by the drink sales.

If voters approve the measure, licensed businesses within the county would be allowed to serve glasses of wine and liquor. Current law only allows for liquor by the drink to be sold at businesses within Kingsport and Bristol city limits.

Commissioners sponsoring the resolution believe liquor sales tax revenue would benefit county schools and encourage economic development.

Thursday night’s commission work session is set for 6 p.m.

