Sullivan County Commission to hold called meeting on school funding issue

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County leaders will hold a special meeting next week to address school funding after the school system said it may have to cancel school and suspend operations due to a budget issue.

The Sullivan County Commission will hold a called meeting on Wednesday, October 2 to discuss funding of the Sullivan County Department of Education.

This comes as the school system warns it may to cancel school and suspend operations because the county’s school budget, which was approved by the county commission in July, does not meet state minimum funding requirements.

The meeting will happen at 6 p.m. in the Commission Room inside the Sullivan County Courthouse in Blountville.

