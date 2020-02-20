Sullivan County Commission to consider liquor-by-the-drink resolution Thursday evening

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Commission will consider a resolution that could pave the way for legalizing the sale of liquor-by-the-drink in the county.

If the resolution passes Thursday night, the issue of whether to allow liquor-by-the-drink would be placed on the November 3 ballot for voters to decide.

Currently, only businesses inside Kingsport and Bristol city limits can apply to sell liquor-by-the-drink.

Commissioners sponsoring the resolution believe liquor sales tax revenue would benefit county schools and encourage economic development.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on-air and on WJHL.com.

PREVIOUS » Liquor by the drink referendum pushed by Sullivan Co. Commissioners