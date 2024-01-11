BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A proposal for new lighting at Sullivan East’s baseball field appears to be on track for approval by the Sullivan County Commission next week.

A resolution approving the expenditure was placed on the consent agenda for the board’s Jan. 18 meeting. Last week, the Board of Education approved funds for securing an architect and placing the project out for bids.

(Photo: WJHL)

Superintendent Chuck Carter said the current lights are due for an upgrade.

“There was a pole that had fell earlier in the school year, and there are some that are older and the replacement is just a necessary upgrade,” Carter told News Channel 11.

The upgrade will be needed for night games, Carter said.

“This will be really high quality, modernized lights, LED type lighting, so it will be a much better system,” Carter said. “It’s a point of pride for our school to have this new equipment, to be able to play under new lights and doubleheaders and things like that.”

(Photo: WJHL)

The new lighting system could cost up to $350,000.

“The 350 will cover the architect’s fees plus approximately around $315,000 for the project,” Carter said.

The expenses will come out of the board of education’s general purpose school fund undesignated fund balance.

Although it will be a tight turnaround, Carter is hoping to get the new lights up before baseball season starts.