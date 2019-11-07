Sullivan County Commission to address overcrowding at county jail at special called meeting

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Commission is expected to hold a special called meeting on Thursday.

Sources tell News Channel 11 that members will be addressing dangerous overcrowding at the county jail.

On October 17, News Channel 11 reported that more than 1,000 inmates were in a facility that only had 619 beds.

We also reported that two commissioners proposed a resolution to help come up with a solution. That resolution asked the Sullivan County criminal justice system to develop and present a plan to the commission within two months to reduce the inmate population.

Thursday’s special called Sullivan County Commission meeting is set for 3 p.m. at the Sullivan County Courthouse in Blountville.