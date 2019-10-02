Sullivan County Commission passes resolution to avert school system shutdown

School board will need to approve resolution

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Commission has passed a resolution to prevent the county school system from shutting down.

The County Commission approved a resolution by Commissioner Mark Vance that appropriates $800,000 to the Sullivan County Department of Education.

Here’s a copy of the resolution Commissioner Mark Vance brought forward pic.twitter.com/L1GnvcqypB — Kaylyn Kluck WJHL (@KaylynKluck) October 2, 2019

This comes after the state notified county leaders that its school budget did not meet minimum funding requirements.

The school system warned it would have to cease operations if county leaders didn’t fix the school system’s budget.

The school board will have to approve the county’s resolution in order to avoid losing state funds. The board is set to meet Thursday night.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

