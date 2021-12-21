Sullivan County Commission moves forward with jail expansion project

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Commission pledged additional funding to the county jail expansion project on Tuesday.

The commission had already authorized $80 million in bonds to finance the project, but construction costs have increased since then.

The project involves expanding the county jail, which has been plagued by overcrowding issues for years.

“You know this jail was 30 years old, it’s run down, it’s a terrible design, it’s not safe for the staff, so I think this will be a good morale boost for these corrections officers, all of our staff, and the safety of the inmates too and that’s what my constitutional duties are,” Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said.

The additional funding, the amount of which has not yet been determined, will be in the county’s 2022–23 fiscal year budget. Commissioners approved a property tax increase last year to help offset debts associated with the project.