Sullivan County Commission gives initial approval of property tax increase for new jail

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Commission approved a resolution on first reading Thursday night to raise property taxes next year in order to fund a new county jail.

In a 16-8 vote, commissioners approved raising the property tax rate by 12 cents per $100 of taxable property for fiscal year 2021–2022.

The additional revenue from the increase would be used for debt service on $80 million in bonds issued to fund the new jail.

Overcrowding at the current jail has been a problem for years, which could result in the state de-certifying it. Some commissioners say that would open the door for lawsuits.

Some commissioners say now is the time to issue bonds due to low interest rates, which could go up after the election.

Commissioners will have to approve the measure a second time at a separate meeting to make it final.