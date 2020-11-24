Sullivan County Commission donates $25,000 to Second Harvest

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County Commission presented a $25,000 check to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee just ahead of Thanksgiving Day.

The money will go toward the food bank’s COVID-19 relief efforts, including mobile distributions and food assistance.

News Channel 11 spoke with Second Harvest Executive Director Rhonda Chafin, who said the support from the county helps the non-profit provide for its community.

“It really means so much to be located here in Sullivan County and for the county to say, ‘You know, we’re going to support Second Harvest and its work,'” Chafin said. “We want to be one with the city and county partners, which we’ve had many that have supported our work during these COVID-19 relief efforts.”

The food bank continues with one of its biggest fundraisers — Project Thanksgiving — that will provide meals to families in need.