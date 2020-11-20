Sullivan County Commission discusses possibility of county-wide hotel tax

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Commissioners in Sullivan County are discussing the possibility of a hotel tax in the county.

Currently, the cities of Bristol, Tennessee and Kingsport have occupancy taxes. Sullivan County does not.

The proposal is a tax of up to 5 percent on those staying in hotels, motels, cabins, Airbnb’s and campsites in the county.

Thursday night’s work session was discussion only for the possible tax.

The state general assembly will also have to approve the occupancy tax if it is approved by commissioners.