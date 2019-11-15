Sullivan County Commission considers possible pay raise for teachers

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – There was talk of a pay raise Thursday night for teachers in Sullivan County.

Some of the county commission think teachers should get an additional 1% pay increase. This would be in addition to the previously approved 2%.

They say the one time increase could help them keep teachers in the county for the time being.

“We’re losing teachers to the cities and we’re losing teachers to the surrounding areas because the pay is not competitive,” said commissioner Hershel Glover.

If passed next week, the board of education could go ahead and add that money onto system employee’s paychecks if they choose.

It would come out of the current board of education appropriation.

The Sullivan County Commission will consider the recommendation again next week for a vote.