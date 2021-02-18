Sullivan County Commission authorizes improvements to Lynn Road

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Commission approved a measure Thursday night to make improvements to Lynn Road, the road leading to the new West Ridge High School, which will open its doors to students this fall.

With two commissioners absent, the commission gave unanimous approval to the resolution authorizing the county highway department to widen the road to 24-feet “using TDOT design standards.”

It also authorizes the highway department to repave portions of Lynn Road and Henry Harr Road, which runs adjacent to the new school, that lie in the county. Center-line reflectors will be installed on both roads and three speed tables will be placed on Lynn Road. Guardrails and signs will be installed as needed.

The highway department is also authorized to work with property owners to secure rights of way and easements as needed. The resolution states that there are 11 property owners fronting on Lynn Road, but the county will only need to secure easements from five or six of them.

The resolution’s approval comes after commissioners overwhelmingly rejected a school board proposal earlier this month to build a new access road to the school.

Some have expressed concerns regarding the safety of existing roads surrounding the school.

Enrollment at West Ridge is expected to be around 1,700 students.