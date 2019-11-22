Breaking News
Sullivan County Commission approves Second Amendment sanctuary measure

Sullivan County Commission approves Second Amendment sanctuary measure

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County leaders have passed a measure declaring the county a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”

The resolution was passed by the county commission Thursday night.

The measure declares the county’s “support for the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution.”

Other Tennessee counties that have declared Second Amendment sanctuary status include Polk, Sevier, Carter, Jefferson, Blount, Loudon, Monroe, and Roane. 

