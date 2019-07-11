Sullivan County Commission approves budget with 2-cent tax increase

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Commission passed a budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year that includes a 2-cent property tax increase.

The property tax rate will increase from $2.55 to $2.57 per $100 of accessed property value.

Before the tax increase was added, commissioners had found a way to give 2% raise for county employees, funding for 10 new employees at the sheriff’s office, and fund additional student resource officers.

A previous proposal originally called for a 7-cent increase to fund 20 new SCSO employees in addition to SROs and county employee raises. 1-cent of that increase would have also gone to Sullivan County EMS.

Commissioner Hershel Glover says he is disappointed that the commission added the property tax increase after the budget had been balanced.

“I’m frustrated. I feel for the Sullivan County taxpayers,” Glover said. “We were sent here to do a job and we got the job done and then it went into recess and when we came back out it was changed.”

According to Glover, the revenue from the tax increase will likely go into the county’s general fund.