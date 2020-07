KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Clerk’s office in Kingsport is moving to a new location.

The office will relocate next week from City Hall to 408 Clay Street.

The Kingsport office will be closed Aug. 3–4 while the office is being moved.

The clerk’s office will open at its new location at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5.