Sullivan County BOE votes on new West Ridge road plan for county commission’s approval

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County school leaders voted on a plan to build an access road to the new West Ridge High School, which is slated to open this fall.

Now it’s up to the county commission to give it the green light.

In a called meeting Monday afternoon, the Board of Education voted 7-0 on a plan to purchase eight acres near the new school and work with the county purchasing agent to prepare a bid to build the access road. It also authorized the issuance of up to $6 million in bonds to pay for the property and road construction.

The school board would purchase the property using funds from its reserve account which would be reimbursed using bond proceeds.

However, this is contingent on the county commission’s approval and it’s unclear when commissioners will take up the matter.

Monday night’s meeting came after the county attorney determined that the board’s previous plan was not legal, according to Board Chairman Randall Jones.

The new high school will combine students from Sullivan Central, North, and South high schools and is expected to have an enrollment of around 1,700 students.

Board members and members of the community have expressed concern about the current roads surrounding the school.