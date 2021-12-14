Sullivan County BOE upholds former teacher’s dismissal

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A former Sullivan County teacher’s attempt to get his job back has come up short.

The Sullivan County Board of Education upheld its decision to dismiss former Sullivan Central High School teacher Matthew Hawn.

Board member Matthew Spivey cast the only vote against upholding Hawn’s dismissal.

Hawn was fired over materials he presented during his contemporary issues class.

In October, an independent mediator sided with the school system and upheld the decision to terminate him.

Hawn appealed his termination, leading to Tuesday’s appeal hearing. He now has 30 days to dispute the decision in chancery court.

Supporters of Hawn were present at the meeting Tuesday night with signs and attire reflecting their beliefs on the situation.