BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Board of Education will conduct public interviews of the three remaining candidates vying for the director of schools position.

The interviews will take place on Nov. 28 in the boardroom of the Department of Health/Education building, 145 Blountville Bypass.

The three candidates will be interviewed at the following times:

2:00 PM – Deidre Pendley

4:30 PM – Charles Carter

7:00 PM – Joshua Davis

The interviews will be open to the public.

The board will further discuss the search for the next director of schools at its Dec. 1 meeting.

The next director will replace Evelyn Rafalowski, who is retiring.