SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Feb. 2, the Sullivan County Board of Education plans to meet and discuss the contract for its next director of schools.

The unsigned contract was released Tuesday in accordance with state law that requires school boards to give at least 15 days’ advanced notice of their intent to extend a contract to a potential director of schools before taking any action.

The school board voted in December to offer the position to Charles Carter, the director of the career and technical education programs for the Tennessee Department of Education.

The unsigned contract defines its term as lasting from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2025. However, duties could be assumed earlier if a start date is approved by both the board and the future director.

The salary for the director of schools is listed as $130,000 for the 2023-2024 school year, and the director will “receive annual salary increases in a percentage amount that equals the percentage salary increases to professional employees for the corresponding school year (not including any step raises or similar increases based upon length of employment or professional or degree attainment).”

The director may also receive raises “from time-to-time” from the board based on performance and other factors. The contract states the salary will not be decreased at any point during the active term.

In addition, the director of schools also receives the same benefits granted to all school system employees, like health and dental insurance. The director will also receive life insurance, paid time off, a monthly $200 allowance for a phone and home office and a $3,500 relocation allowance once residence is established.

The director will also be provided an $800 monthly vehicle allowance and may use school board-owned vehicles while working.

The entire unsigned contract may be read below:

If Carter signs the contract, he will replace retiring director of schools Evelyn Rafalowski.