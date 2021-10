BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Evelyn Rafalowski has returned to the position of director of Sullivan County Schools.

The Sullivan County Board of Education voted Thursday to make Rafalowski permanent. She has served as interim director of schools since earlier this year following the retirement of former director David Cox.

Before Cox, Rafalowski served as director until she retired in 2019.

On Thursday, the board approved a two-year contract at $156,250 a year.