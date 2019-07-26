Sullivan County BOE approves pay raise for all staff members

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – People who work for the region’s largest school system may soon get a pay raise.

Thursday night – the Sullivan County Board of Education voted to give staff more money.

The proposed pay raise – 2% for all staff in the Sullivan County School System.

The vote Thursday night was unanimous.

The total raise still needs to be added into the school system’s budget for next year.

Sullivan County School Board Vice Chairman Randall Jones made the motion to give employees a raise, saying he wishes their salaries could be the same as city schools and staff increases for the county have been minimal over the years.

“This 1.5 percent that’s already in the budget this year will give each member a total of 2 percent. By all staff members I mean certificated, non-certificated, federal teachers and all,” Jones said.

School Board Chairman Michael Hughes tells us they’ll continue to work on their budget with more questions answered hopefully by the next board meeting on August 8.