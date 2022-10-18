BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Board of Education approved a bid by Lakeway Christian Schools for the purchase of the former Colonial Heights Middle School.

Lakeway’s $2.3 million bid was unanimously approved during the board’s meeting Tuesday night.

The school board held an online auction for the former school property last month. Kingsport City Schools also submitted a bid but it was less than Lakeway’s. The board had the option of approving either bid or denying both of them.

The deal will now head to the county commission for its approval.