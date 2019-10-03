Sullivan County BOE approves funding resolution

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Board of Education approved a resolution by the county commission to restore state funding of the school system.

The BOE gave unanimous approval Thursday night.

The resolution passed by the county commission Wednesday night appropriated $800,000 to the school system.

RELATED: Sullivan County Commission passes resolution to avert school system shutdown

The measure was passed after state officials said the county’s school budget didn’t meet minimum funding requirements and warned that federal funding would be withheld if the issue wasn’t resolved.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss