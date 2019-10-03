Sullivan County BOE approves funding resolution

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Board of Education approved a resolution by the county commission to restore state funding of the school system.
The BOE gave unanimous approval Thursday night.
The resolution passed by the county commission Wednesday night appropriated $800,000 to the school system.
The measure was passed after state officials said the county’s school budget didn’t meet minimum funding requirements and warned that federal funding would be withheld if the issue wasn’t resolved.
