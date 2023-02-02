BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Board of Education on Thursday night approved a contract with Charles Carter, who is set to be the next director of schools.

The contract was approved in a 6–1 vote with board Vice Chairman Michael Hughes casting the only “no” vote.

Carter will officially assume the role on July 1 if the board doesn’t vote to bring him on board beforehand.

He will replace current Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski, who is retiring.

The board voted in December to offer the job to Carter.

He signed the contract Thursday night.