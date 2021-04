BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Board of Education approved a contract for Interim Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski.

Under the contract, Rafalowski’s salary for the 2021-22 school year will be $136,680 along with other benefits.

She will take over for David Cox, who announced his retirement as director of schools back in January.

Rafalowski previously served as director of schools before retiring in 2019.