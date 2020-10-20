Sullivan County authorities searching for missing 3-year-old in Eastern Star community

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County authorities are searching for a missing three-year-old in the Eastern Star community.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for June Simpson around the 400 block of Mitchell Road.

That’s located off Interstate 26 exit 10.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, gray leggings, and possibly rubber boots. The sheriff’s office says she is 3-feet tall, weighs 35 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel reports several agencies and a helicopter are involved in the search.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.

News Channel 11 is awaiting additional information from the sheriff’s office.

