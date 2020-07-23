UPDATE: Missing Sullivan County man found safe

UPDATE: The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says Rudolph Alexander was been found safe.

Previous story:

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with locating a missing person.

The sheriff’s office says Rudolph Alexander, 49 of Bristol Caverns Highway, was last seen leaving his home Wednesday morning. He was reportedly carrying a yellow Dollar General bag and was wearing shorts and a gray t-shirt. It is unknown where he was walking to.

Authorities say Alexander is unable to talk and his left arm is drawn to his chest.

He is described as being 6-feet tall, weighing 215 pounds, and is bald-headed.

Anyone with information on Alexander’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 423-279-7330.