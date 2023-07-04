BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities are investigating an incident that sent two Sullivan County children to the hospital.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday about two children who had been injured when something was thrown into a fire on Brown Circle near Blountville.

Two children were taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office, but the extent of their injuries is unclear.

The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.