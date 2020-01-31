Sullivan County Animal Shelter to offer low-cost vaccine, microchip clinics monthly

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Animal Shelter was bustling Thursday afternoon with pet owners lined up for low-cost vaccines and microchips.

The animal shelter’s executive director, Cindy Holmes, said that she saw a need within the community for reduced prices and thought the outreach program would benefit not only the community but their furry friends as well.

“We were seeing an abundance of animals that were coming in unvaccinated, and the number one cited cause of that was cost,” Holmes said. “There was the capability for us as the animal shelter to do an outreach program for the citizens of Sullivan County and surrounding areas.”

The clinic is a monthly event, with the next two on Feb. 20 and March 19 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“We plan on every single month moving forward and having one of these clinics available,” Holmes said. “And then as we go back through time change, we’ll extend it a little bit longer than what we have the times set for now.”

Vaccine options at these clinics include a combination vaccine for $15, rabies vaccine for $10, and microchips for $15.

These low-cost vaccine clinics are first-come, first-serve and do not accept appointments.

For more information, call the Sullivan County Animal Shelter at 423-279-2741.