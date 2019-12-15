Sullivan County Animal Shelter seeks donations for dog’s amputation surgery

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County is asking the public for donations to pay for a dog’s $500 amputation surgery.

In a Facebook post, the shelter introduces Honey, a foster dog who is in desperate need of amputation surgery in order to live a pain-free life and become adoptable.

“We have certainly been angry that this sweet girl has lived in this kind of pain for at least 5 years,” the post reads.

Those who would like to donate funds for Honey’s surgery can do so via PayPal, Facebook, or directly to the vet – Family Pet Veterinary Hospital.

“Thank you for loving our animals just as much as we do!” the post read. “Any additional funds raised will be used to help others as we fight to be the voice for the voiceless.”

If you are interested in adopting, you can call the animal shelter at 423-279-2741 or stop by at 380 Massengill Road in Blountville.