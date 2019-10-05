Sullivan County Animal Shelter offering discounted rates on all cats this weekend

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you’re looking to add a “fur-ever” friend to your family, we have the perfect event for you.

On Saturday, it’s a Feline Frenzy at the Sullivan County Animal Shelter.

Staff are offering special rates for cats in their care.

You can adopt 1 cat for $15 or adopt 2 for $25.

All cats and kittens will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated, micro-chipped and treated with de-worming and flea medications.

The frenzy lasts from 12:30 to 5 p.m. They’re also offering the rates on Sunday.