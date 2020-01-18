Sullivan County Animal Shelter hosts volunteer training

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Animal Shelter is asking for your help.

The shelter is offering a new volunteer orientation every week in hopes of gaining more volunteers. Officials say the shelter is in desperate need of volunteers of all levels.

The orientation takes about an hour and 45 minutes to complete.

Shelter employees told News Channel 11 the reason they have in-depth training is for the safety of both the animals and the volunteers.

“People come in, we may not know about the animal or we don’t want a volunteer to come in and you know maybe they’ve not had extensive training and they go and they get bit or they get hurt.. you know even from just a dog jumping on you, it can knock you down hurt you. so we try to do that orientation to include that education with it,” Volunteer and Foster Coordinator Karen Fox said.

Before completing the training, volunteers will have to complete an application.