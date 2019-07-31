Sullivan Co. Animal Shelter announces cat adoption deal, new animal intake hours

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Animal Shelter is asking you to consider opening your home and your heart to a new pet as they are overrun with cats and kittens.

According to the shelter, they have recently taken in over 50 cats in just two days. They are holding a “Feline Frenzy” adoption event through August 3.

The shelter says you can adopt a cat for just $10 and two cats for $15.

Stop by the shelter at 380 Masengill Rd. in Blountville, Tenn. to see the available cats and dogs from 12:30-5:30 every day except Thursday and Sunday.

The shelter would also like to announce new owner surrender hours.

On the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County Facebook staff said, “To better facilitate shelter operations, and consistent with well-run shelters across the country, we are now limiting intake for owner surrenders effective immediately. Anyone who brings an animal to surrender outside these hours will be asked to come back during the standard intake hours.”

The new intake hours are 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day except Thursday and Sunday. The shelter asks that if surrender more than three animals to please call and schedule an appointment so the appropriate intake can be prepared.

Contact the shelter at 423-279-2741.